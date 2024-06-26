Obama’s Half-Sister Auma Obama Tear-Gassed During Kenya Protests

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) – Kenyan activist Auma Obama, the half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was tear-gassed on Tuesday during protests outside the parliament building in Nairobi, according to a CNN interview.

Police fired on demonstrators attempting to storm Kenya’s legislature, resulting in the deaths of at least five protesters, dozens of injuries, and sections of the parliament building being set ablaze. The chaos erupted as lawmakers inside passed legislation to raise taxes.

Auma Obama was approached by a CNN reporter amid the turmoil and asked why she was participating. “I’m here because – look at what’s happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They’re demonstrating with flags and banners. I can’t even see anymore,” she said, coughing and shielding her eyes from the spreading smoke. “We are being tear-gassed.”

Behind her, a man held a sign reading, “Colonialism never ended in Kenya,” while another shouted, “This is our country. This is our nation.”

Earlier, Auma Obama had posted photos of herself at the protest on Twitter.

The office of former President Obama declined to comment on the incident involving Auma Obama or the violence in Kenya.