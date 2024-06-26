Menu
Investigative News and Reports

Nigerian Government Spends ₦473 Million on First Lady’s International Trips

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Data from public payments portal Govspend.ng reveals that the Nigerian government allocated ₦473 million for First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s travels to the United Kingdom, Mozambique, and Ethiopia.

The breakdown of the expenditures is as follows:

1. London, UK: ₦126.295 million ($83,967) in March 2024, with an exchange rate of ₦1,504 per dollar.
2. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: ₦144.571 million ($96,118) for a trip on February 9, 2024.
3. Mozambique: ₦202.386 million ($126,834) in March 2024.

These expenses were recorded on March 15, 2024, amid ongoing concerns about Nigeria’s management of its limited resources. Despite persistent complaints about insufficient revenue, the government has faced criticism for these substantial travel expenditures.

Organized labor groups have demanded an increase in the minimum wage, but the government has claimed it lacks the funds to meet these demands. Additionally, the administration has been criticized for not releasing budget performance reports, hindering transparency about government spending.

To address budget shortfalls, the government plans to borrow ₦6.6 trillion, raising further concerns about fiscal prudence and resource management.

Islamic Group, MURIC Raises Fresh Alarm, Rejects Sokoto Assembly’s Bill To Limit Sultan’s Powers
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

