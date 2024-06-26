Menu
Nigerian Government Paid N29.8 Million in One Day to Inactive Contractor for Slaughterhouse Construction

By: By Naija247news

Date:

In a single day, the Nigerian government paid N29,892,201 to Tramasco Nigeria Limited for the construction of the first phase of the slaughterhouse at the State House Veterinary in Abuja. This information was obtained from GovSpend.ng, an analytics platform by BudgIT Foundation that tracks government spending.

According to payment records, on June 22, 2023, the State House Headquarters disbursed N24,076,825 to Tramasco Nigeria Limited for the slaughterhouse project. An additional N5,815,376 was paid to the same company on the same day for the same project.

Furthermore, on June 24, 2023, the State House Headquarters paid N7,216,831.25 to Sabhadu Global Concepts Limited for supplying books to the State House Library.

However, a search on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) website revealed that both companies are listed as inactive. Tramasco Nigeria Limited, registered on February 12, 2008, and Sabhadu Global Concepts Limited, registered on March 12, 2012, both have instructions from the CAC to “Visit CAC and update your status.” The CAC specifies that a company is marked as “INACTIVE” if it has not filed its annual returns up to date.

Under the Public Procurement law, companies must have their returns filed up to date to qualify for government contracts. Despite this requirement, the Nigerian government paid a total of N37,109,032.25 to these inactive companies, in violation of federal laws.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

