NEMA, Police strengthen ties in bolstering disaster management across the country

June 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). and the Nigeria Police Force have resolved to strengthen ties in bolstering disaster management across the country

The two establishments arrived at the decision when Mrs Zubaida Umar, NEMA Director General paid a courtesy visit on Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja.

Umar emphasised the critical need for enhanced collaboration between NEMA and the Police, saying, “we are inseparable partners in the onerous task of disaster management.

She said the necessity of mutual support, particularly in the face of Nigeria’s protracted crises and the rainy season, which often brings widespread flood disasters, was crucial.

“I make bold to say that the Nigeria Police Force is a consistent and reliable ally of NEMA. This visit further reinforces the need for better collaboration between us.

“Not long ago, NEMA handed over assorted food items approved by President Bola Tinubu, for distribution to vulnerable persons in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“That distribution could not have been a success without the support of the personnel of the Nigeria Police.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate officers and men of the Nigeria Police who are always readily available in every community of Nigeria to lend a helping hand to NEMA staff members,” she said.

Umar further explained that NEMA could not have achieved success in its relief intervention without the support of officers and men of the Nigeria Police.

She commended the police for their role in securing disaster sites and supporting NEMA’s relief interventions.

Umar, specifically, cited the recent successful collaborations, including food distribution and the repatriation of Nigerians from global hotspots like Ukraine, Sudan, and Libya.

The DG called for the full activation of the police’s emergency response teams to work with NEMA, particularly in the 148 high flood risk and 249 moderate flood risk local government areas identified by NIMET and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHS), for the 2024 rainy season.

Responding, the IGP thanked NEMA for recognising the efforts of the Nigerian Police in partnership with them over the years.

He assured NEMA of police’s corporations and support at all times in saving the lives and properties of Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com).