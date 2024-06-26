Menu
NEMA, Police strengthen ties in bolstering disaster management across the country

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). and the Nigeria Police Force have resolved to strengthen ties in bolstering disaster management across the country

The two establishments arrived at the decision when Mrs Zubaida Umar, NEMA Director General paid a courtesy visit on Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja.

Umar emphasised the critical need for enhanced collaboration between NEMA and the Police, saying, “we are inseparable partners in the onerous task of disaster management.

She said the necessity of mutual support, particularly in the face of Nigeria’s protracted crises and the rainy season, which often brings widespread flood disasters, was crucial.

“I make bold to say that the Nigeria Police Force is a consistent and reliable ally of NEMA. This visit further reinforces the need for better collaboration between us.

“Not long ago, NEMA handed over assorted food items approved by President Bola Tinubu, for distribution to vulnerable persons in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“That distribution could not have been a success without the support of the personnel of the Nigeria Police.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate officers and men of the Nigeria Police who are always readily available in every community of Nigeria to lend a helping hand to NEMA staff members,” she said.

Umar further explained that NEMA could not have achieved success in its relief intervention without the support of officers and men of the Nigeria Police.

She commended the police for their role in securing disaster sites and supporting NEMA’s relief interventions.

Umar, specifically, cited the recent successful collaborations, including food distribution and the repatriation of Nigerians from global hotspots like Ukraine, Sudan, and Libya.

The DG called for the full activation of the police’s emergency response teams to work with NEMA, particularly in the 148 high flood risk and 249 moderate flood risk local government areas identified by NIMET and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHS), for the 2024 rainy season.

Responding, the IGP thanked NEMA for recognising the efforts of the Nigerian Police in partnership with them over the years.

He assured NEMA of police’s corporations and support at all times in saving the lives and properties of Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

