NDLEA seizes 7,362.645kg of illicit drugs, secures conviction of 109 suspects

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it seized 7,362.645kg of illicit drugs and secured conviction of 109 suspects from 1,165 arrests made in Kaduna State from June 2023 to date.

The Commander of the NDLEA, Kaduna State Command, Mr Samaila Danmallam, said this while addressing newsmen to commemorate the United Nations International Day Against Illicit Drugs Abuse and Trafficking on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The theme of the 2024 celebration, which holds annually on June 26 to mark the Day is, : “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”.

Danmallam said that the command seized 3,147.820kg of cannabis, 0.225kg of heroin, 0.457kg of cocaine and 0.674kg of methamphetamine, 108.442kg of tramadol and 4.105.027kg of psychotropic drugs within the period under review.

He also gave a breakdown of the 1,165 people arrested to comprise of 1,119 males and 46 females.

According to him, the command prosecuted 203 suspects out of the 1,165 people arrested and secured the conviction of 109 during the period

On the drug demand reduction programme of the command, Danmallam said that it had achieved significant success in the antidrug sensitisation, treatment and rehabilitation of drug abusers.

He said that the command during the period under review rehabilitated 76 persons and counseled 67 others.

The commander said further that the celebration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was aimed at strengthening action and cooperation in

achieving a world free of drug abuse.

“This year’s World Drug Day campaign recognises that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full

economic, and health implications of drug use,

“This year’s theme: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, is a call to raise awareness, advocate for investment, empower communities, facilitate dialogue and collaboration, and promote evidence-based policy making.

“It is also a call to engage communities, empower youths, and promote international cooperation,” he said.

Danmallam thanked Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State for donating two operational vehicles to the agency.

He also thanked Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the Federal House of Representative, who recently provided solar light panels in the NDLEA Zaria office.

The Commander also commended other critical stakeholders including the military and paramilitary for their complementary roles and support towards achieving the NDLEA's mandate.