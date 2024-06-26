Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NDLEA seizes 7,362.645kg of illicit drugs, secures conviction of 109 suspects

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it seized 7,362.645kg of illicit drugs and secured conviction of 109 suspects from 1,165 arrests made in Kaduna State from June 2023 to date.

The Commander of the NDLEA, Kaduna State Command, Mr Samaila Danmallam, said this while addressing newsmen to commemorate the United Nations International Day Against Illicit Drugs Abuse and Trafficking on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The theme of the 2024 celebration, which holds annually on June 26 to mark the Day is, : “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”.

Danmallam said that the command seized 3,147.820kg of cannabis, 0.225kg of heroin, 0.457kg of cocaine and 0.674kg of methamphetamine, 108.442kg of tramadol and 4.105.027kg of psychotropic drugs within the period under review.

He also gave a breakdown of the 1,165 people arrested to comprise of 1,119 males and 46 females.

According to him, the command prosecuted 203 suspects out of the 1,165 people arrested and secured the conviction of 109 during the period

On the drug demand reduction programme of the command, Danmallam said that it had achieved significant success in the antidrug sensitisation, treatment and rehabilitation of drug abusers.

He said that the command during the period under review rehabilitated 76 persons and counseled 67 others.

The commander said further that the celebration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was aimed at strengthening action and cooperation in

achieving a world free of drug abuse.

“This year’s World Drug Day campaign recognises that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full

economic, and health implications of drug use,

“This year’s theme: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, is a call to raise awareness, advocate for investment, empower communities, facilitate dialogue and collaboration, and promote evidence-based policy making.

“It is also a call to engage communities, empower youths, and promote international cooperation,” he said.

Danmallam thanked Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State for donating two operational vehicles to the agency.

He also thanked Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the Federal House of Representative, who recently provided solar light panels in the NDLEA Zaria office.

The Commander also commended other critical stakeholders including the military and paramilitary for their complementary roles and support towards achieving the NDLEA’s mandate.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
WHO says 2.6m die annually due to alcohol, drug use
Next article
WikiLeaks’ Work to Continue, Assange Has ‘Powerful Voice That Cannot Be Silenced,’ Lawyer Says
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kenyan President Ruto Sends Back Controversial Finance Bill Amid Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President William Ruto declined to...

Nigeria warns organizations of terrorists plot using misinformation, propaganda for recruitment

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
ABUJA - The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu...

WikiLeaks’ Work to Continue, Assange Has ‘Powerful Voice That Cannot Be Silenced,’ Lawyer Says

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In April 2019, Australian WikiLeaks founder...

WHO says 2.6m die annually due to alcohol, drug use

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) report...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kenyan President Ruto Sends Back Controversial Finance Bill Amid Protests

Democracy Africa 0
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President William Ruto declined to...

Nigeria warns organizations of terrorists plot using misinformation, propaganda for recruitment

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
ABUJA - The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu...

WikiLeaks’ Work to Continue, Assange Has ‘Powerful Voice That Cannot Be Silenced,’ Lawyer Says

Geopolitics 0
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In April 2019, Australian WikiLeaks founder...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kenyan President Ruto Sends Back Controversial Finance Bill Amid Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?