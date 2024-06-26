Naira Falls to N1,500/$1 at Official Market

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated further against the United States Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday amid the foreign exchange (FX) crisis in the country.

The Nigerian currency lost 0.71 per cent or N10.59 against the US Dollar in the official market to trade at N1,500.79/$1 compared with the preceding day’s N1,490.20/$1.

The value of forex trades in the spot market, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, went down by 10 per cent or $15.25 million to $136.75 million from the $152.00 million recorded in the preceding trading session.

However, the Naira gained N5 against the American currency in the black market during the session to trade at N1,500/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N1,505/$1.

Also, the domestic currency lost against the British Pound Sterling in the official FX market by N19.34 yesterday to sell for N1,890.86/£1 compared with Monday’s closing price of N1,871.52/£1 and shed N15.81 against the Euro to sell for N1,598.78/€1 versus the N1,582.97/€1 it was exchanged a day earlier.(www.naija247news.com).