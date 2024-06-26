Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally Surges Ahead in French Politics

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Eight years after Emmanuel Macron launched his centrist-liberal party “En Marche” (On the Move), it is Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally that appears to be advancing towards power.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the recent European Parliament elections held from June 6-9, Le Pen’s National Rally secured a significant 31.5 percent of the vote, eclipsing Macron’s rebranded party, “Renaissance,” which garnered a mere 14.6 percent.

Key Developments
National Rally’s Success: Le Pen’s party achieved a dominant victory in the European Parliament elections, leading to speculation about its potential success in the upcoming snap legislative elections called by President Macron.

Potential Far-Right Government: There is growing concern that France may soon elect a far-right government that promises strict immigration controls, further restrictions on the rights of French Muslims, and resistance to EU policies. Critics compare Macron’s decision to call snap elections to former British Prime Minister David Cameron’s 2016 Brexit referendum gamble.

European Parliament Landscape
Despite the rise of far-right parties in France, the broader composition of the European Parliament remains under the control of mainstream parties. The center-right European People’s Party (EPP), the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the liberal Renew group, and the Greens continue to hold a majority.

Concerns of Far-Right Resurgence
The far-right is not only on the rise in France but also in Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured 16 percent of the vote, outperforming Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats. AfD’s extremist positions even led to its expulsion from the Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament by Le Pen’s National Rally.

Optimism Amid Challenges
While there are valid concerns about a far-right surge, there are reasons for optimism:

Continued Centrist Control: Mainstream forces maintain control in Brussels, with the EPP’s Ursula von der Leyen potentially securing a second term as head of the European Commission, and Socialist former Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa possibly becoming the president of the European Council.

Eastern EU Dynamics: In Eastern Europe, right-wing populists are facing setbacks. In Hungary, Viktor Orban’s FIDESZ party saw a decrease in support, and in Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO) narrowly beat Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Conclusion
While the far-right is gaining ground in key EU states like France and Germany, the resilience of centrist and liberal forces in other parts of the EU provides some balance. The outcome of France’s political developments will undoubtedly have significant implications for Europe as a whole.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russia Bans 81 European Union Media Outlets in Retaliatory Move
Next article
Burkina Faso Faces Challenges Amidst Military Setbacks
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burkina Faso Faces Challenges Amidst Military Setbacks

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Recent events in Burkina Faso have underscored deepening security...

Russia Bans 81 European Union Media Outlets in Retaliatory Move

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Moscow has prohibited 81 media outlets from the European...

Trudeau Vows to Stay in Office After Liberals Lose Safe Seat in Special Election

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
OTTAWA, June 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin...

Four Men Arrested for Aggravated Trespass at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Home

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Four men were arrested...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burkina Faso Faces Challenges Amidst Military Setbacks

Geopolitics 0
Recent events in Burkina Faso have underscored deepening security...

Russia Bans 81 European Union Media Outlets in Retaliatory Move

Geopolitics 0
Moscow has prohibited 81 media outlets from the European...

Trudeau Vows to Stay in Office After Liberals Lose Safe Seat in Special Election

News Analysis 0
OTTAWA, June 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Burkina Faso Faces Challenges Amidst Military Setbacks

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?