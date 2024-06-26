Marine Le Pen’s National Rally Surges Ahead in French Politics

Eight years after Emmanuel Macron launched his centrist-liberal party “En Marche” (On the Move), it is Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally that appears to be advancing towards power.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the recent European Parliament elections held from June 6-9, Le Pen’s National Rally secured a significant 31.5 percent of the vote, eclipsing Macron’s rebranded party, “Renaissance,” which garnered a mere 14.6 percent.

Key Developments

National Rally’s Success: Le Pen’s party achieved a dominant victory in the European Parliament elections, leading to speculation about its potential success in the upcoming snap legislative elections called by President Macron.

Potential Far-Right Government: There is growing concern that France may soon elect a far-right government that promises strict immigration controls, further restrictions on the rights of French Muslims, and resistance to EU policies. Critics compare Macron’s decision to call snap elections to former British Prime Minister David Cameron’s 2016 Brexit referendum gamble.

European Parliament Landscape

Despite the rise of far-right parties in France, the broader composition of the European Parliament remains under the control of mainstream parties. The center-right European People’s Party (EPP), the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the liberal Renew group, and the Greens continue to hold a majority.

Concerns of Far-Right Resurgence

The far-right is not only on the rise in France but also in Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured 16 percent of the vote, outperforming Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats. AfD’s extremist positions even led to its expulsion from the Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament by Le Pen’s National Rally.

Optimism Amid Challenges

While there are valid concerns about a far-right surge, there are reasons for optimism:

Continued Centrist Control: Mainstream forces maintain control in Brussels, with the EPP’s Ursula von der Leyen potentially securing a second term as head of the European Commission, and Socialist former Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa possibly becoming the president of the European Council.

Eastern EU Dynamics: In Eastern Europe, right-wing populists are facing setbacks. In Hungary, Viktor Orban’s FIDESZ party saw a decrease in support, and in Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO) narrowly beat Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Conclusion

While the far-right is gaining ground in key EU states like France and Germany, the resilience of centrist and liberal forces in other parts of the EU provides some balance. The outcome of France’s political developments will undoubtedly have significant implications for Europe as a whole.