Kenyan President Ruto Sends Back Controversial Finance Bill Amid Protests

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s President William Ruto declined to sign a highly contentious finance bill on Wednesday, sending it back to parliament for amendments following nationwide protests that turned deadly, local media reported.

The bill, which includes tax hikes aimed at generating an additional $2.7 billion in revenue, sparked violent clashes on Tuesday as police opened fire on protesters who gathered around parliament and later breached its buildings.

Kenyan demonstrators vowed to continue their protests against the tax increases despite the previous day’s violent confrontations, which resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people and left scores wounded.

According to the Star newspaper, sources within President Ruto’s office indicated that he has proposed several amendments to the bill, which will now require consideration by members of parliament.

Ruto, who is facing one of the most serious crises since assuming office nearly two years ago, is scheduled to address the nation at 1300 GMT, his office announced.