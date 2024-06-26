Menu
Kenyan Police Officer Mourns Brother’s Death Amid Nationwide Protests

By: By Naija247news

Date:

A Kenyan police officer, whose younger brother was fatally shot by security operatives during nationwide protests against a tax increase, has pledged to resign and return his uniform to the government in a deeply emotional display captured in a viral video.

The officer, visibly distraught, was seen lying beside his deceased brother, draped in Kenya’s flag, as protesters sang the national anthem. In multiple videos circulating on social media, he expressed profound grief and anger over his brother’s death, at times pleading, “Just kill me.”

In one poignant moment, amidst tears, he declared his intention to resign from the police force and sarcastically praised the officers involved in the shooting, stating, “I am going to tell them, good work done.” His emotional turmoil was palpable as he received condolences from those around him.

The heartbreaking scene highlighted the escalating tensions during the protests, with demonstrators alleging excessive use of force by anti-riot police. The officer, on a phone call captured in the video, informed someone of his brother’s tragic death, echoing the widespread outcry over the loss of lives during the protests.

The incident underscores the deep personal toll and public outcry amid the ongoing unrest in Kenya.

