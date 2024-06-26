Menu
Kano Govt invests N3 bn in classroom infrastructure development

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Kano State Government says it has invested N3 billion on classroom infrastructure development across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Gov. Abba Yusuf stated this on Tuesday at a stakeholders meeting in Government House, Kano.

He said that the project is aimed at creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning for citizens of the state.

Yusuf explained that 17,000 security personnel will be employed across the state to ensure the safety of primary school facilities, with 400 personnel per local government.

“The local security personnel will be employed from the locality where the primary schools are located to ensure effective service delivery,”he said.

He said that each of the local government councils will receive N25 million for renovation, with the Universal Basic Education board supervising the project to ensure quality work.

“This investment demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving education infrastructure and providing a better learning experience for students,“he said.(www.naija247news.com).

