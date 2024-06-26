I act better than Denzel Washington – Kanayo O. Kanayo

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has said that he is a better actor than Hollywood star Denzel Washington.

He claims that it takes a great deal of work, perseverance, energy, patience, and dedication to navigate the complex maze of the acting profession.

Kanayo described himself as a better actor. He claims he puts in more work and is a better actor than Hollywood star Denzel Washington because he works more.

In an interview with the Honest Bunch podcast, Kanayo likened his movie roles to those of Hollywood’s Arnold Schwarzenegger, claiming that terrible roles do not produce bad actors.

He claimed that Nollywood actors, like himself, put in a lot of effort to act and produce good films, unlike what is seen today.

“If Denzel Washington puts in the number of hours I put in a production here, his color will change to charcoal the next day,” Kanayo said.

According to him, American Actors coined the name ‘Nollywood’ out of the seemingly ‘Nothingwood’ it was.

“They have come to understudy us. Americans from New York came to study us, and they said guys, ‘we see some efforts here and there, these things take us about one month to sort, how come you achieve it in one week?’ So it was now a course of study for them, they saw the zeal we put in.”(www.naija247news.com).