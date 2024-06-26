Menu
Banks & Finance

How Vision And Dedication Catapults An Institution To Greatness

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There is no gainsaying that having a vision and purpose, gives direction to ones hustle as well as gives flight to dreams. To put in perspective, It helps you focus on what you want to achieve and the steps you need to take, to get you there. Without a clear vision, you may end up going in different directions, wasting time and resources. For a number of individuals and institutions who have passionately followed this principle, the outcome has been, that of enviable success.

Individuals and organisations who get better at what they do, all over the world have constantly shown and proven that when you go at your dream relentlessly even when it seems daunting, eventually it all comes together. That is consistency. It helps you gain mastery of a particular skill or set of skills. Consistency opens the door to expertise and eventual greatness.

Today, the iconic success story of UBA since coming into existence 75 years ago, typifies this and is indeed an exceptional one which is a testament to vision and sheer determination and truly deserves commendation.

Whether it’s in its first rate customers service, passion to overall wellbeing, customer satisfaction, business growth, the ability to maintain a steady course over time from generation to generation as evidenced in the overwhelming testimonials of UBA generational customers, is one that has kept the bank constantly leap-frogging competition in bounds which is why UBA continues to enjoy enduring success. This principle is brilliantly exemplified in what the United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC, a financial institution which has not only survived but thrived for 75 years stands for. Let’s look at how UBA’s unwavering commitment to excellence has allowed it to keep getting better with age.

Adapting to Change and Innovation

UBA has stayed relevant for 75 years by embracing technological advancements. From launching the first chat banking bot in Africa, the first cash deposit ATMs in Nigeria to launching the Braille account opening form for the visually impaired, The bank has continued to balance reliability with innovation.

A Legacy of Trust

While speaking during a global press conference as part of its 75th anniversary celebration, Group Managing Director, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Mr. Oliver Alawuba, said: “Since 1949, UBA has continued to support and transform businesses across Africa, especially in the critical SME space. One such transformed business is Destination Global Investment, a beverage distribution company that was able to expand its business into major distributorship, through the support of UBA”. “This he attested to the bank’s huge contribution to the growth of businesses and the bank’s unwavering dedication to its customers (C1st Philosophy) which has made it easy to build this legacy of trust and reliability”.

Alawuba also applauded the Group Chairman of UBA Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu for his visionary leadership and tutelage without which, he said the bank’s success would have been impossible.

Also, Alawuba noted that the bank remains committed to improving and facilitating intra-Africa trade, adding that the $6 billion it pledged for that purpose would be used to finance it and as well as support from Development Finance Institutions (DFIs).

“we are committed to developing Africa. We are committed to supporting the key sectors that are pushing African economies. And it is showing even in our performances and our businesses. If you look at our accounts and performance, you will see that our performance has continued to improve, reflecting clearly what we are doing.

“We don’t just support these businesses; we support all the value-chain that are tied to these businesses so that the SMEs will continue to thrive. SMEs are the future of Africa and will continue to provide support to SME businesses,” he said.

“We are committed to expanding our presence, seizing growth opportunities, and delivering value to all stakeholders. Collaboration and partnerships as exemplified by the $6 billion SME funding agreement signed with the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be instrumental in achieving our strategic objectives. We are dedicated to deepening relationships with customers, employees, regulators, and other stakeholders for mutual benefit and long-term success.

“As we embark on the next phase of our journey, I urge all stakeholders to continue their support and collaboration. Together, we will write the next chapter of success for United Bank for Africa Plc.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
