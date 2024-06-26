Menu
Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulates Davido and Chioma following their wedding

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu extends his best wishes to Afrobeat superstar Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland following their wedding.

The governor, who attended the grand event at Eko Hotels, extended heartfelt congratulations to Davido and Chioma on their beautiful union.

He remarked that the assurance in their love story is heartwarming and shared his excitement in celebrating their joyous occasion.

He also prayed for their life together to be filled with abundant blessings, love, and joy.

In his words: “Congratulations to Davido and Chioma on their beautiful union. The assurance of your love story is heartening, and I am happy to celebrate with you both on this joyous occasion. May your life together be abundant with blessings, love, and joy. I wish you a lifetime of togetherness, success, and serenity for your family. Congratulations #CHIVIDO24” (www.naija247news.com).

