Governor Makinde to Secure Documents in Abuja for Ibadan Airport Upgrade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced his plan to travel to Abuja to secure the necessary documents for upgrading Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan to an international airport. President Bola Tinubu has approved this upgrade to boost economic development and regional integration.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Makinde revealed this development on Wednesday during a visit from Air Marshal Hassan Baba Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), at the State Secretariat in Ibadan. “The President has graciously approved my request for Ibadan airport to be upgraded,” the Governor stated.

He further outlined the project’s scope, which includes expanding the runway and constructing a new terminal. A team has already been established to oversee the implementation of the project, which aims to enhance the state’s economy.

Governor Makinde also requested the expertise of the Air Force personnel in the state to ensure the project meets all required operating standards. Construction will commence as soon as the paperwork is completed.