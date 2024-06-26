Governor Fubara Accuses Security Agencies of Silence Over Port Harcourt Bombing Attempt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has accused security agencies of remaining silent about the individuals responsible for a recent bombing attempt at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt. Fubara made these comments while receiving a delegation from the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Fubara claimed that the failed bombing was part of a larger plot to justify calling for a state of emergency in Rivers State. He alleged that supporters of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, were behind the plot, describing them as “haters” seeking to destabilize the state.

The Senate delegation was led by Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, former Governor of Abia State. Fubara stated, “As a matter of fact, let me tell you, I know of everything that is happening. Yesterday (Tuesday), they (protesters) were aware that you are in the state. So, there was an attempt to create a serious problem.”

He continued, “In fact, there was a plan to detonate dynamite at the Hotel Presidential because you people were there. But this God that we serve, it happened that the man who was trying to do it detonated it but just a few seconds after, it blew his hands off.”

Fubara expressed concern that the law appears ineffective in holding offenders accountable, suggesting that some individuals are “bigger than the law.” He emphasized that the issue of tenure elongation for former local government chairmen is unique to Rivers State and not a national problem.

The governor clarified that his actions are not driven by personal vendettas but by a commitment to protecting the state’s interests and his supporters. Despite facing intense criticism from former council chairmen, Fubara noted that he is focused on delivering good governance and democratic dividends to the people of Rivers State.

“Where on earth can tenure of local government chairmen be elongated? You were a former governor, was it tried in your time? Even those of you who are senators here, even in your own states, have anyone tried this before?” Fubara questioned.

Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, appealed to Wike to promote peace by restraining his supporters and prioritizing the state’s interest.​⬤