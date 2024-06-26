Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai Takes State Assembly to Court Over Indictment

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai, has filed a lawsuit against the Kaduna State House of Assembly over his indictment by the House Committee in its probe report.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

El-Rufai, in a fundamental rights suit filed at the Federal High Court in Kaduna, argues that the House Committee did not provide him with a fair hearing. The suit, challenging the House Committee’s report, which alleges his involvement in money laundering and other financial infractions during his tenure, was filed by his lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN.

In April, the Kaduna State House of Assembly began a probe into El-Rufai’s administration, focusing on loans, financial transactions, contractual liabilities, and other related matters.

The official letter from the House stated, “The Kaduna State House of Assembly, at its One Hundred and Fiftieth (150th) Sitting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, resolved and constituted an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate Loans, Financial Transactions, Contractual Liabilities & Other Related Matters of the Government of Kaduna State from 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023.”