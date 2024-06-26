Menu
Former Executive Assistant Convicted of Murdering Tech CEO to Cover Up $400,000 Theft

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Tyrese Haspil, the former executive assistant to tech CEO Fahim Saleh, was found guilty of murder on Monday for killing his boss in 2020 to cover up the theft of $400,000.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Haspil not only murdered Saleh but also decapitated and dismembered his body to conceal his crime. Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old venture capitalist and CEO of the Nigerian motorbike startup Gokada, was murdered by Haspil, 25, to prevent the discovery of an extensive embezzlement scheme.

Prosecutors alleged that Haspil had stolen approximately $400,000 from Saleh and killed him to avoid being exposed. Haspil reportedly confessed to the police that he killed his boss to prevent his French girlfriend, Marine Chaveuz, from discovering the theft and leaving him.

Investigators discovered a Makita saw, demolition bags containing human remains, and a receipt from Home Depot inside Fahim Saleh’s residence, revealing the gruesome details of the crime scene.

A jury convicted Haspil of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree grand larceny, and second-degree burglary, among other charges. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg expressed hope that the verdict would provide some comfort to Saleh’s loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss.

Haspil is scheduled for sentencing in September. According to the District Attorney’s office, Haspil initiated two fraudulent schemes to embezzle funds from Saleh’s companies in the fall of 2018. He created multiple financial accounts to divert funds into his accounts and fabricated financial​⬤

Nigerian Government Spends ₦473 Million on First Lady’s International Trips
White House Condemns Violence in Kenya Amid Protests Over Tax Hikes
