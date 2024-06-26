Fire Breaks Out at Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos Free Zone

LAGOS, Nigeria – A fire outbreak has been reported at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery located in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The cause of the inferno, which is currently spreading, has not been immediately determined

A widely circulated video on various social media platforms shows thick, dark smoke billowing from what appears to be one of the tank storages within the refinery complex.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which commenced diesel refining operations, is part of a larger integrated project capable of processing 650,000 barrels per day (BPD). Situated in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria, the refinery is owned by the Dangote Group and was inaugurated on May 22, 2023.