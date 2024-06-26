Menu
News Analysis

Fire Breaks Out at Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos Free Zone

By: By Naija247news

Date:

LAGOS, Nigeria – A fire outbreak has been reported at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery located in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The cause of the inferno, which is currently spreading, has not been immediately determined

A widely circulated video on various social media platforms shows thick, dark smoke billowing from what appears to be one of the tank storages within the refinery complex.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which commenced diesel refining operations, is part of a larger integrated project capable of processing 650,000 barrels per day (BPD). Situated in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria, the refinery is owned by the Dangote Group and was inaugurated on May 22, 2023.

Dangote Refinery contains minor fire at its effluent treatment plant
Barrack Obama’s half-sister hit with tear gas in Kenya protests, video shows
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

