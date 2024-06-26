FEC Approves N1.99bn to Boost NDLEA Operations

June 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, approved the procurement of 33 units 9f Mikano CNG-powered vehicles at N1.99 billion, to boost the operation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him ”Procurement of 33 Mikano motor vehicles CNG powered is to boost the operation of NDLEA, Council considered and approved.”

Fagbemi further disclosed that the Council also approved the procurement of firearms and ammunition to strengthen the counter-narcotic fight.

He hinted that the procurement of the ammunition is for the sum of $1.442b.

Fagbemi further revealed that procurement of two units of body scanners to be deployed for use both in Abuja and International Airport at the sum of N985 million.(www.naija247news.com).