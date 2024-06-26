Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FEC Approves N1.99bn to Boost NDLEA Operations

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, approved the procurement of 33 units 9f Mikano CNG-powered vehicles at N1.99 billion, to boost the operation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him ”Procurement of 33 Mikano motor vehicles CNG powered is to boost the operation of NDLEA, Council considered and approved.”

Fagbemi further disclosed that the Council also approved the procurement of firearms and ammunition to strengthen the counter-narcotic fight.

He hinted that the procurement of the ammunition is for the sum of $1.442b.

Fagbemi further revealed that procurement of two units of body scanners to be deployed for use both in Abuja and International Airport at the sum of N985 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock Market Declines Further, All Share Index Drops by 0.09%
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Declines Further, All Share Index Drops by 0.09%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tuesday’s trading activities on the floor...

BRICS Games: Strengthening Inter-Cultural Friendship and Solidarity

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. By Professor Maurice Okoli Under Russia's leadership,...

Amazon Develops ‘Metis’ AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Amazon is reportedly developing a new AI chatbot named...

Fyodor Lukyanov: This is the only way to end confrontation between Russia and the West

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Russia’s then Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Kozyrev signed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock Market Declines Further, All Share Index Drops by 0.09%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
June 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tuesday’s trading activities on the floor...

BRICS Games: Strengthening Inter-Cultural Friendship and Solidarity

Geopolitics 0
June 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. By Professor Maurice Okoli Under Russia's leadership,...

Amazon Develops ‘Metis’ AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

AI 0
Amazon is reportedly developing a new AI chatbot named...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Stock Market Declines Further, All Share Index Drops by 0.09%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?