Explainer: Understanding Kenya’s Protests Against the Finance Bill

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) – Youth-led protests in Kenya are escalating as the government prepares to vote on amendments to a controversial finance bill aimed at raising additional revenue. Here’s a detailed look at the situation and the proposed tax measures:

Background and Context

• Purpose of the Finance Bill: Presented annually, the finance bill outlines the government’s fiscal plans for the upcoming financial year (July to June). The 2024/25 bill seeks to generate $2.7 billion in additional taxes to reduce the budget deficit and manage Kenya’s public debt, which currently stands at 68% of GDP.

• IMF Pressure: Facing liquidity challenges, Kenya needs to meet revenue targets set by the IMF to secure further financial assistance, urging the government to implement these tax measures.

Protests and Public Reaction

• Public Opposition: The proposed tax hikes have sparked widespread protests across Kenya. Critics argue that these measures will exacerbate economic hardship for ordinary citizens already struggling with high living costs.

• Previous Controversies: Similar bills in the past have faced resistance, leading to street demonstrations and legal challenges.

Key Proposed Tax Measures

• New Levies: The bill introduces taxes on essential commodities such as bread, vegetable oil, and sugar, alongside a new annual motor vehicle circulation tax and an “eco levy” on manufactured goods including sanitary towels and diapers.

• Financial Transactions: Additionally, existing taxes on financial transactions are set to increase.

Government Response and Amendments

• Revisions: In response to public outcry, President William Ruto has endorsed revisions to eliminate some proposed levies, notably on car ownership, bread, and local manufactured goods subject to the eco levy.

• Budgetary Impact: However, these concessions could create a significant budget shortfall of 200 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.56 billion) for the 2024/25 fiscal year, necessitating potential spending cuts.

Upcoming Parliamentary Vote and Beyond

• Parliamentary Decision: Parliament will vote on Tuesday on the amended bill. President Ruto will then have 14 days to sign it into law or return it to parliament for further changes.

• Protest Continuation: The youth-led protests, largely organized through social media, may persist regardless of parliamentary decisions, reflecting ongoing discontent and calls for broader government accountability and responsiveness.

Future Dialogue and Uncertainty

• Government Dialogue: President Ruto has promised dialogue with protest leaders to address grievances, although concrete plans and timing remain unclear.

• Public Sentiment: Some activists perceive recent arrests as evidence of government insincerity, casting doubt on the prospects for meaningful dialogue and resolution.

In summary, Kenya’s finance bill and the ensuing protests highlight significant economic challenges and public discontent, underscoring the delicate balance between fiscal policy, public welfare, and political stability in the country.