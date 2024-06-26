Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Court Postpones Hearing on Suit to Remove APC National Chairman Ganduje to July 5

By: By Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, June 26 – The Federal High Court in Abuja deferred the hearing of a suit seeking to remove the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, until July 5. Justice Inyang Ekwo presided over the session and adjourned the case to allow litigants to respond to a counter-affidavit filed by Ganduje, which challenges the competence of the suit.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/599/2024, was brought by aggrieved members of the APC under the North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga. The plaintiffs question the legality of Ganduje’s appointment, arguing that he is not from the North Central geopolitical zone. They contend that the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) violated the party’s constitution by appointing Ganduje, from Kano State in the North West zone, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State in the North Central zone.

The plaintiffs seek a court order to restrain Ganduje from acting as the APC chairman and to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing actions taken by the APC since Ganduje’s appointment on August 3, 2023. They argue that Ganduje’s appointment contravenes Article 31.5(1) f of the APC constitution and exceeds the NEC’s powers.

Additionally, the plaintiffs assert that, according to Article 31.5(1) of the APC Constitution (2013, as amended), the party must appoint a member from Nasarawa State to fill the chairman position. They also seek a declaration that Ganduje’s appointment is illegal as it did not result from a democratic election, as stipulated by Article 20(1) of the APC constitution.

The plaintiffs further request a declaration that the party’s national convention holds the final authority to elect or remove national officers, including the chairman, and that the NEC lacks the power to appoint anyone to this role.

During the hearing, the plaintiffs’ counsel, Mr. Benjamin Davou, requested more time to respond to the new documents served by Ganduje’s lawyer. This request was not opposed by Ganduje’s counsel, Mr. Raymond Asikeni, SAN. Consequently, Justice Ekwo adjourned the hearing to July 5.

The APC and INEC are also listed as defendants in the case.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Putin critic, Mark Rutte Confirmed as Next NATO Secretary-General
Next article
WHO says 2.6m die annually due to alcohol, drug use
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kenyan President Ruto Sends Back Controversial Finance Bill Amid Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President William Ruto declined to...

Nigeria warns organizations of terrorists plot using misinformation, propaganda for recruitment

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
ABUJA - The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu...

WikiLeaks’ Work to Continue, Assange Has ‘Powerful Voice That Cannot Be Silenced,’ Lawyer Says

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In April 2019, Australian WikiLeaks founder...

NDLEA seizes 7,362.645kg of illicit drugs, secures conviction of 109 suspects

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kenyan President Ruto Sends Back Controversial Finance Bill Amid Protests

Democracy Africa 0
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President William Ruto declined to...

Nigeria warns organizations of terrorists plot using misinformation, propaganda for recruitment

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
ABUJA - The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu...

WikiLeaks’ Work to Continue, Assange Has ‘Powerful Voice That Cannot Be Silenced,’ Lawyer Says

Geopolitics 0
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In April 2019, Australian WikiLeaks founder...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kenyan President Ruto Sends Back Controversial Finance Bill Amid Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?