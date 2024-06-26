Court Postpones Hearing on Suit to Remove APC National Chairman Ganduje to July 5

ABUJA, June 26 – The Federal High Court in Abuja deferred the hearing of a suit seeking to remove the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, until July 5. Justice Inyang Ekwo presided over the session and adjourned the case to allow litigants to respond to a counter-affidavit filed by Ganduje, which challenges the competence of the suit.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/599/2024, was brought by aggrieved members of the APC under the North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga. The plaintiffs question the legality of Ganduje’s appointment, arguing that he is not from the North Central geopolitical zone. They contend that the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) violated the party’s constitution by appointing Ganduje, from Kano State in the North West zone, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State in the North Central zone.

The plaintiffs seek a court order to restrain Ganduje from acting as the APC chairman and to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing actions taken by the APC since Ganduje’s appointment on August 3, 2023. They argue that Ganduje’s appointment contravenes Article 31.5(1) f of the APC constitution and exceeds the NEC’s powers.

Additionally, the plaintiffs assert that, according to Article 31.5(1) of the APC Constitution (2013, as amended), the party must appoint a member from Nasarawa State to fill the chairman position. They also seek a declaration that Ganduje’s appointment is illegal as it did not result from a democratic election, as stipulated by Article 20(1) of the APC constitution.

The plaintiffs further request a declaration that the party’s national convention holds the final authority to elect or remove national officers, including the chairman, and that the NEC lacks the power to appoint anyone to this role.

During the hearing, the plaintiffs’ counsel, Mr. Benjamin Davou, requested more time to respond to the new documents served by Ganduje’s lawyer. This request was not opposed by Ganduje’s counsel, Mr. Raymond Asikeni, SAN. Consequently, Justice Ekwo adjourned the hearing to July 5.

The APC and INEC are also listed as defendants in the case.