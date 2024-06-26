Cholera Outbreak: Nigeria records 54 deaths, 1,579 cases in 32 states – NCDC

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has announced an increase in the death toll and spread of cholera across 32 states and 115 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the Federation.

In an update on Wednesday, the Deputy Director of Surveillance of the NCDC, and National Incident Manager for the Centre, Dr. Muntari Hassan, said a total 54 deaths and 1,579 suspected cases have been documented since the beginning of the year.

On Monday the agency announced that as of June 24, 2024, 53 deaths and 1,528 suspected cases of cholera across 31 states and 107 LGAs in Nigeria since the beginning of the year with a case fatality rate of 3.5 percent.

Nigeria has been placed on high risk for increased cholera transmission and impact due to the rainy season.(www.naija247news.com).