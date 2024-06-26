BREAKING: Fire Outbreak Reported At Dangote Refinery

June 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire outbreak reportee at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, disclosed in a statement to newsmen that the fire has been contained and there is no cause for alarm.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP) today, Wednesday, 26th of June.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating normally, and there are no recorded injuries or bodily harm to any of our staff on duty.” (www.naija247news.com).