ASUU

ASUU urges FG to remove universities from IPPIS, fulfill other agreements

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promise to remove its members from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Dr Joshua Silas, the Chairman of ASUU, Federal University, Lokoja (FUL) chapter, made the call on Tuesday during a protest by members of the union at FUL campus in Felele, Lokoja.

Addressing newsmen after the protest, the chairman urged the federal government to implement the re-negotiations of 2009 agreements reached with the national ASUU to prevent resumption of the suspended industrial action.

“We are carrying out these protests nationwide as directed by the national body of ASUU in solidarity to urge the federal government to promptly meet our demands.

“The government has failed to meet with our demands regarding the 2009 re-negotiation agreements with the national body of ASUU as promised.

“A lot has been done and government promised to meet our needs but since 2009 to 2024 till now, nothing has been done because government has failed to honour the agreements.

“We suspended the last strike in October 2022 with the hope that government would resolve all the outstanding issues, but till today June 25, 2024, nothing has been done.

“The protest is to call the attention of the general public to be aware and bear us witness that ASUU has been patient enough with the government.

“Enough is enough; this is totally unacceptable because many of our members have died due to the present economic hardships.

“We urge the government to do the needful because ASUU should not be blamed for any industrial action anytime from now,” Silas said.

According to him, the agreements include the removal of ASUU from IPPIS, outstanding academic allowances, revitalization fund, payment of promotion arrears balance as well as withheld salaries, among others.

Silas noted that the federal government had paid four months out of about eight months outstanding salaries remaining three and half months.

According to NAN, the protest was carried out by the union members within all the faculties of institutions and terminated at the university gate with chanting of solidarity songs.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Remove ASUU from IPPIS, “Release our withheld salaries”, Implement ASUU) FG agreements”, We are not Casual Workers”, among others.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
