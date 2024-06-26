Amazon Develops ‘Metis’ AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Amazon is reportedly developing a new AI chatbot named ‘Metis’ to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a report by Business Insider. Powered by Amazon’s internal AI model called Olympus, Metis is expected to utilize retrieval-augmented generation for delivering up-to-date information and automating tasks.

Designed to provide text and image-based responses in a conversational manner, Metis aims to enhance user interaction by suggesting follow-up queries, sharing source links, and generating images. Business Insider notes that Olympus represents a significant advancement over Amazon’s current Titan AI model.

The introduction of Metis could position Amazon competitively among tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Apple in the AI assistant market. Despite previous setbacks in the AI sector, Amazon appears poised to regain momentum, particularly following recent efforts to strengthen its generative AI capabilities within Amazon Web Services (AWS).

While Amazon has not officially announced Metis, speculation suggests a potential launch date in September, signaling Amazon’s strategic move to expand its AI offerings amidst increasing competition.

(Source: Business Insider)