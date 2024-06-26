Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

Amazon Develops ‘Metis’ AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Amazon is reportedly developing a new AI chatbot named ‘Metis’ to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a report by Business Insider. Powered by Amazon’s internal AI model called Olympus, Metis is expected to utilize retrieval-augmented generation for delivering up-to-date information and automating tasks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Designed to provide text and image-based responses in a conversational manner, Metis aims to enhance user interaction by suggesting follow-up queries, sharing source links, and generating images. Business Insider notes that Olympus represents a significant advancement over Amazon’s current Titan AI model.

The introduction of Metis could position Amazon competitively among tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Apple in the AI assistant market. Despite previous setbacks in the AI sector, Amazon appears poised to regain momentum, particularly following recent efforts to strengthen its generative AI capabilities within Amazon Web Services (AWS).

While Amazon has not officially announced Metis, speculation suggests a potential launch date in September, signaling Amazon’s strategic move to expand its AI offerings amidst increasing competition.

(Source: Business Insider)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fyodor Lukyanov: This is the only way to end confrontation between Russia and the West
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fyodor Lukyanov: This is the only way to end confrontation between Russia and the West

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Russia’s then Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Kozyrev signed...

EU leaders back another von der Leyen term – media

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen will take on a...

Saudi Crown Prince to skip G7 summit

David Okafor David Okafor -
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has turned...

France faces threat of ‘civil war’ – Macron warns

David Okafor David Okafor -
Upcoming legislative elections in France could lead to civil...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fyodor Lukyanov: This is the only way to end confrontation between Russia and the West

Geopolitics 0
Russia’s then Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Kozyrev signed...

EU leaders back another von der Leyen term – media

Top Stories 0
Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen will take on a...

Saudi Crown Prince to skip G7 summit

Geopolitics 0
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has turned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fyodor Lukyanov: This is the only way to end confrontation between...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?