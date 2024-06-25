Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Zelenskiy Orders Purge of Ukraine’s State Guard Service Amid Assassination Plot Scandal

By: By Naija247news

Date:

June 24 (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tasked the new chief of Ukraine’s state guard service with purging its ranks of individuals tarnishing its reputation, following accusations against two officers of plotting to assassinate senior officials.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Last month, the state security service (SBU) revealed it had apprehended two colonels from the guard service, alleging they had conspired with Russia to assassinate President Zelenskiy and other high-ranking officials, including military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

The state guard service is responsible for protecting various government officials. On Monday, Zelenskiy introduced Colonel Oleksiy Morozov as the new head of the agency, emphasizing his duty to ensure the loyalty of its members. This marked Zelenskiy’s first public comment since the arrest of the implicated agents.

“The agency must be cleared of anyone who does not choose Ukraine for themselves or discredits the state guard service,” Zelenskiy stated on Telegram.

Zelenskiy dismissed Morozov’s predecessor, Serhiy Rud, in May, shortly after the SBU detained employees accused of working for Russia’s Federal Security Service and leaking classified information. Moscow has not commented on the matter.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lifeguard and Actor Tamayo Perry Dies in Shark Attack Off Oahu
Next article
Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Russia Blames US for Crimea Attack, Warns of Retaliation MOSCOW,...

Lifeguard and Actor Tamayo Perry Dies in Shark Attack Off Oahu

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Tamayo Perry, a 49-year-old lifeguard and actor who appeared...

Nigerians Political Elites Among Top Foreign Property Buyers in Dubai, Investigation Reveals

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nigerians are the second-largest foreign purchasers of Dubai properties...

Dapo Abiodun Elected Chairman, Soludo Vice of Southern Governors’ Forum

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been elected...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

Geopolitics 0
Russia Blames US for Crimea Attack, Warns of Retaliation MOSCOW,...

Lifeguard and Actor Tamayo Perry Dies in Shark Attack Off Oahu

Hollywood 0
Tamayo Perry, a 49-year-old lifeguard and actor who appeared...

Nigerians Political Elites Among Top Foreign Property Buyers in Dubai, Investigation Reveals

Investigative News and Reports 0
Nigerians are the second-largest foreign purchasers of Dubai properties...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?