Zelenskiy Orders Purge of Ukraine’s State Guard Service Amid Assassination Plot Scandal

June 24 (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tasked the new chief of Ukraine’s state guard service with purging its ranks of individuals tarnishing its reputation, following accusations against two officers of plotting to assassinate senior officials.

Last month, the state security service (SBU) revealed it had apprehended two colonels from the guard service, alleging they had conspired with Russia to assassinate President Zelenskiy and other high-ranking officials, including military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

The state guard service is responsible for protecting various government officials. On Monday, Zelenskiy introduced Colonel Oleksiy Morozov as the new head of the agency, emphasizing his duty to ensure the loyalty of its members. This marked Zelenskiy’s first public comment since the arrest of the implicated agents.

“The agency must be cleared of anyone who does not choose Ukraine for themselves or discredits the state guard service,” Zelenskiy stated on Telegram.

Zelenskiy dismissed Morozov’s predecessor, Serhiy Rud, in May, shortly after the SBU detained employees accused of working for Russia’s Federal Security Service and leaking classified information. Moscow has not commented on the matter.