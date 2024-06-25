US Defense Secretary Calls for Diplomatic Resolution to Prevent War Between Israel and Hezbollah

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to avert a costly war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

During a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, Austin attributed the rising tensions to “provocations” by Hezbollah but warned that a full-scale war would be devastating for all parties involved and could ignite a broader regional conflict.

Key Points

Diplomatic Efforts: Austin stressed the importance of diplomacy to prevent further escalation, stating, “Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation. We’re urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that restores lasting calm to Israel’s northern border and enables civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.”

Rising Tensions: Since the onset of the Gaza conflict, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire almost daily, with recent weeks seeing an increase in attacks causing growing concern.

Military Readiness: Gallant acknowledged working closely with Austin on a diplomatic resolution while also discussing military readiness for various scenarios.

Impact on Civilians: Thousands of Lebanese civilians have been displaced from areas near the Israeli border, with more than 80 civilians and noncombatants killed. In Israel, 11 civilians have died since October.

Hezbollah’s Stance: Despite the ongoing conflict, Hezbollah has signaled that it does not seek a broader war.

US Position: The Biden administration has consistently urged Israel to avoid war with Hezbollah. However, it has also stated that Israel would receive full US support if such a conflict arises.

Potential Consequences

Hezbollah is considered one of the most sophisticated and well-armed paramilitary groups globally. A larger conflict with Israel could have catastrophic consequences for both countries, affecting countless innocent civilians.

Final Remarks

Austin concluded by highlighting the dire implications of a potential war: “Such a war would be a catastrophe for Lebanon and it would be devastating for innocent Israeli and Lebanese civilians.”