Security News

Two Killed, Several Wounded in Land Dispute Between Nasarawa Communities

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least two persons were reportedly killed and several others wounded on Monday in Keana town following land related dispute at the Benue Nasarawa border community.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident leading to a fatal attack started when some dead bodies of Alago indigenes were found in their farms.

The senior special assistant to governor Sule on public affairs comrade Peter Ahemba confirmed the incident to our reporter in Lafia said that the crisis start started as a result of land dispute between Tiv from Benue and Alago indigenes at the Benue/Nasarawa border.

Ahemba said only one person killed and four wounded.

He revealed that security agents have been deployed to the area and peace has been restored.

Witnesses narrated that the incident that culminated in the Monday’s attack is a land related matter between the indigenous Alagos and Tivs.(www.naija247news.com).

