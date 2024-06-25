Trump handed plan to halt US military aid to Kyiv unless it talks peace with Moscow

Trump Advisers Present Plan to End Ukraine War

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) – Two key advisers to Donald Trump have outlined a plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine if he wins the presidential election, proposing that Ukraine will only receive more U.S. weapons if it enters peace talks. Simultaneously, Russia would be warned of increased U.S. support for Ukraine if it refuses to negotiate, said retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, one of Trump’s national security advisers, in an interview.

The strategy, developed by Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, both former chiefs of staff in Trump’s National Security Council, calls for a ceasefire based on current battle lines during peace talks. Trump responded favorably to the proposal, though not committing to every detail, according to Fleitz.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung clarified that only official statements from Trump or authorized campaign members should be considered definitive.

The plan, the most detailed yet from Trump’s associates, marks a significant shift in U.S. policy on the war and is likely to face opposition from European allies and within Trump’s Republican Party. The Kremlin stated that any peace plan must reflect the reality on the ground but reiterated President Vladimir Putin’s openness to negotiations.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry did not comment on the plan.

NATO Membership on Hold

Key elements of the plan were outlined in a research paper by the “America First Policy Institute,” where Kellogg and Fleitz hold leadership positions. The plan emphasizes the need to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table quickly, with the U.S. leveraging its support to both encourage and pressure the involved parties.

The proposal includes delaying NATO membership for Ukraine to coax Russia into negotiations. Despite Russia’s invasion in February 2022 and subsequent trench warfare, Fleitz argues that a long-term peace would require robust security guarantees for Ukraine, including substantial military aid.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could swiftly end the war if re-elected, while the Biden campaign criticizes Trump’s stance on Putin and democracy.

Upper Hand

The plan may face resistance from Republicans unwilling to fund more aid for Ukraine, with over $70 billion already spent since the invasion. Some analysts warn that the plan could favor Russia in negotiations, potentially resulting in Ukraine ceding territory.

Trump has indicated skepticism about U.S. troop commitments and Ukraine’s NATO membership, suggesting he would cut aid to Kyiv if elected.

Meanwhile, Biden continues to advocate for increased support for Ukraine and its eventual NATO ascension, recently signing a 10-year bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.