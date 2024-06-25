Menu
Troops arrest suspected bandits, gunrunners in Plateau, Kaduna

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, have arrested some suspected bandits and gunrunners in Plateau and Kaduna State.

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

According to Zhakom, the suspects were arrested following the joint operation conducted by the men of OPSH and 3 divisions.

He explained that various types of arms and ammunition were equally recovered during the raid that lasted one week.

”On June 21, troops conducted an operation to flush out armed militias and other criminals in a suspected bandits’ hideout at Pandam forest in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau.

”During the operation, troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines and 75 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

”Also, in a combined operation with a sister security agency on June 21, troops tracked and arrested a notorious gunrunner along Jos-Abuja road, around Riyom local government area of Plateau.

”The suspect was arrested while on his way to supply 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner who, unknown to the first gunrunner, has been tracked and arrested in Kano state on June 20.

”Information obtained from the arrested suspect led to the immediate arrest of the major arms supplier at Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

”This is while he was making efforts to receive the 35 AK-47 magazines from the first gunrunner for onward delivery to bandits in Zamfara State,”he said.

Zhakom said that the troops conducted further search operation at the home of the major gunrunner and recovered the 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), three Bajaj motorcycles, three mobile phones and items suspected to be local charms.

The media officer called on the residents of the two states to support and cooperate with the security agencies in their bid toward ending all forms of security challenges confronting them.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
