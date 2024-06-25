Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Declines by 0.44% as 26 Stocks Shed Weight

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday declined as 23 stocks led by International Breweries shed weight.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.44% to close at 99,304.12 points from the previous close of 99,743.05 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.44% to close at N56.175 trillion from the previous close of N56.424 trillion, thereby shedding N249 billion.

An aggregate of 973.6 million units of shares were traded in 9,941 deals, valued at N19 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 20 equities emerged as gainers against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Secure Electronic Technology led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.55 from the previous close of 0.50.

VFDGROUP, JOHNHOLT and THOMASWYAT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.85%, 9.58% and 9.52% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Eterna Oil led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N3.96 from the previous close of N4.40.

DEAPCAP, DAAR COMMUNICATION and BETAGLASS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.93%, 8.77% and 8.62% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 627.6 million units of its shares in 561 deals, valued at N13 billion.

BETAGLASS traded about 35.7 million units of its shares in 16 deals, valued at N1.89 billion.

VERITALS KAPITAL traded about 35 million units of its shares in 293 deals, valued at N33 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
