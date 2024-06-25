Menu
Lifestyle News

Singer Davido gifts his wife brand new SUV as wedding gift

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, turned heads on social media as he surprised his wife, Chioma, with a car on their wedding day.

This was revealed in a fresh video making waves on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, the singer can be seen guiding his wife around as he shows her the new car he bought for her.

Hundreds of his fans and well-wishers were present to witness the beautiful event as Chioma expressed her joy after seeing the car.

The beautiful moment got many emotional as they praised the singer in the video.(www.naija247news.com).

