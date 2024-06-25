Menu
Senior Custom Officer Slumps, Dies During Investigative Hearing In Reps

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 25, 2024.

A Senior Customs officer, Essien Etop Andrew, present at the Public Accounts committee of the House of Representatives slumped and died while responding to a question from members of the committee today June 25.

The Customs officer had appeared before the committee carrying out an investigation, Sadly while responding to a question, he developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

The House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, announced the demise in a statement released.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and our nation.

The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available. We ask for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.” (www.naija247news.com).

