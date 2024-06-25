Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

Russia Blames US for Crimea Attack, Warns of Retaliation

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) – The Kremlin has accused the United States of responsibility for an attack on Crimea using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, which killed at least four people and injured 151. In response, Moscow formally summoned the U.S. ambassador and warned of impending retaliation.

This escalation marks a significant deepening of the crisis between Russia and the West, with Russian officials indicating that the conflict is reaching its most dangerous phase yet.

The attack on Sevastopol, Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 despite international objections, resulted in civilian casualties, including two children, according to Russian authorities. The incident has intensified Moscow’s rhetoric against Washington, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating, “You should ask my colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, why their governments are killing Russian children.”

Kyiv did not comment on the attack but consistently denies targeting civilians. Russia claimed the U.S. supplied the missiles, provided targeting data, and aided in aiming them.

In a significant diplomatic move, Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy, accusing the U.S. of waging a hybrid war and effectively becoming a party to the conflict. The ministry promised that retaliatory measures would follow.

Responding to the accusations, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed regret over civilian casualties and reiterated that the U.S. provides weapons to Ukraine for its defense. Pentagon spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz emphasized that Ukraine independently makes its targeting decisions. A U.S. official later clarified that the targeted missile was intercepted, causing shrapnel to injure civilians.

President Vladimir Putin has warned of the potential for a broader conflict involving nuclear powers but stressed that Russia does not seek confrontation with NATO. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has ruled out deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine, warning that direct confrontation would lead to World War Three.

As tensions rise, the Kremlin has signaled severe consequences for U.S. involvement in the conflict. Peskov highlighted Putin’s June 6 statement on broader deployment of conventional weapons, indicating that Russian retaliation is imminent but unspecified: “Which ones exactly – time will tell.”