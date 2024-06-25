Putin’s Peace Proposal for Ukraine Stays on the Table Despite Sevastopol Attack, Kremlin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal for Ukraine remains open despite Kiev’s recent missile attack on Sevastopol, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Ukraine launched a missile barrage on Russia’s Crimean peninsula on Sunday using US-made ATACMS equipped with cluster munition warheads. Although Russian air defenses intercepted the missiles, one exploded in the air above Sevastopol, causing civilian casualties.

Local health authorities reported that the attack killed at least four people, including two children, and injured over 150 others.

Peskov commented on the incident, stating that Moscow is well aware of “who is behind the barbaric missile attack on Sevastopol.” He referenced Putin’s statement about Western-supplied “technologically complex missiles” like the ATACMS, suggesting that the West, not Kiev, designated the targets and greenlit the launches.

Despite the attack, Peskov emphasized that Putin’s peace proposal for Ukraine remains valid and unchanged in its timeframe.

Earlier this month, Putin said Moscow would be ready to open peace talks with Kiev if Ukraine withdrew all its troops from Russia’s Donbass, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Putin also demanded that Ukraine adopt a neutral status and complete “demilitarization” and “denazification.” He insisted that these talks must be followed by the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia.

Kiev and its Western allies have dismissed Putin’s proposal, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisting on the withdrawal of Russian troops to Ukraine’s 1991 borders as a precondition for any peace talks.

Putin stated that he was not surprised by the West’s rejection of his plan but said he would keep the offer on the table. He added that negotiations around the withdrawal of Russian forces “will never happen” and suggested that Zelensky was prolonging the conflict to remain in power.

Peskov reiterated that Putin’s peace proposal should not be seen as an “ultimatum” but rather as a “peace initiative” that takes into account the realities on the ground.