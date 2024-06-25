Protesters storm Nigeria High Commission in London to demand thorough probe into Mohbad’s death

June 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A group of Nigerians in London staged a protest at the Nigeria House on Monday, June 24, to call for a thorough investigation into the death of the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The demonstrators, carrying various placards and banners, urged the authorities to investigate those who were with him at the time of his passing.

The protesters also expressed discontent with the delayed and inconclusive autopsy results.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 and the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise sparked outrage.(www.naija247news.com).