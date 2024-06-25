“Nigerians Call for Permanent Ban on Politicians, Buying and Owning Multi-Billion Dollar Assets Abroad in Public Office”

A recent investigation by BusinessDay has sparked calls among Nigerians for a permanent ban on politicians who own multi-billion dollar assets abroad from holding public office. Nigerian politicians have emerged as the second-largest buyers of property in Dubai, with over 1,800 properties linked to them in less than two decades, amounting to ₦1.49 trillion in investments.

These properties, ranging from flats to villas and hotel rooms, are prominently situated in luxurious areas such as Marsa Dubai, Al Merkadh, Palm Jumeirah, Wadi Al Safa, Madinat Al Mataar, and even the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians with multi-billion naira properties in Dubai:

1. Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his daughter Hadiza own several properties in the UAE, including a three-bedroom flat at Palm Tower and a one-bedroom flat at Trade Centre Second.

2. Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation reportedly owns property at Al Hebiah Third valued at $85,846.

3. Nasir El-Rufai

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State owns a four-bedroom apartment at Al Hebiah Third estimated at $193,084.

4. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Vice Presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is linked to eight properties valued at $2.28 million, located in prestigious areas like Burj Khalifa and Al Barsha South Fourth.

5. Patrick Ifeanyi Uba

Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Uba owns nine properties, with eight more linked to his wife Uchenna Uba, including a $1.13 million property.

6. Attahiru Bafarawa

The former Governor of Sokoto State has seven properties valued at $1.48 million, including assets at Palm Jumeirah.

7. Ahmed Markafi

Former Governor of Kaduna State Ahmed Markafi owns property valued at $822,016 at Burj Khalifa.

8. Amadu Adah Ali

Former PDP Chairman Amadu Adah Ali and his daughter Khadijah Nneamaka Ali are linked to properties valued at $422,887.

9. Maina Ma’aji Lawan

Former Governor of Borno State Maina Ma’aji Lawan is connected to 11 properties in Dubai.

10. Christabel Bentu

Former special assistant Christabel Bentu has one property linked to her.

11. Nenadi Esther Usman

Former Finance Minister Nenadi Esther Usman is associated with one property.

12. Ibrahim Folorunsho Jimoh

Senator Ibrahim Folorunsho Jimoh has seven properties in Dubai.

13. Ike Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu owns five properties, currently serving a jail term in the UK.

14. Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has one property.

15. Jeremiah Useni

Former military governor Jeremiah Useni is linked to one property.

16. Osita Ben Chidoka

Former Aviation Minister Osita Ben Chidoka owns a property at Jabal Ali First.

17. Olisa Metuh

Former PDP spokesperson Olisa Metuh has property in Dubai.

18. Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar owns property at Marsa Dubai.

19. Hassan Ardo Tukur

Former principal secretary Hassan Ardo Tukur has property valued at $1.025 million.

20. Adeyemi Ikuforiji

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Adeyemi Ikuforiji owns property at Marsa Dubai.

21. Dan Etete

Former Petroleum Minister Dan Etete is linked to property in the area.

These revelations underscore growing concerns about the financial activities of Nigerian politicians abroad, prompting calls for stricter regulations and accountability measures.