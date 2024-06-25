Nigerian Crude Deliveries to Dangote Refinery Hit Record 6.9 Million Barrels in May, Set for 9 Million in June

Nigerian Crude Deliveries to Dangote Refinery Reach Record High

Nigerian crude oil deliveries to the Dangote refinery surged to a record high of 6.9 million barrels in May, with expectations to reach 9 million barrels in June, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

Of the 53 crude oil cargoes delivered to the refinery, 38 originated from Nigeria, with 17 shipped by the NNPC, seven by Shell, and four by Chevron.

TotalEnergies, which had announced a supply deal with Dangote at the Africa CEO Forum in May, delivered one cargo of Amenam crude in April but has not made further deliveries since.

Supply and Consumption

NNPC, holding a 20% equity stake in Dangote, was initially expected to be the primary supplier of crude to the refinery. However, the refinery’s leadership has expressed concerns over the consistency of this supply. “If we have 100% Nigerian crude, then that’s fine, but we can’t wait, because sometimes production is up and down,” said Aliko Dangote, the refinery’s owner, at the Africa CEO Forum in May.

In December 2023, the refinery received 6 million barrels of crude oil from NNPC but has since sought an additional 2 million barrels per month from the US to ensure a stable supply.

When asked about Dangote’s comments, an NNPC spokesperson referred S&P Global Commodity Insights to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).