Netanyahu says war will continue even if ceasefire deal agreed with Hamas

Netanyahu Open to Partial Deal for Gaza Captives, Rules Out End to War

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated a willingness to consider a “partial” deal for the return of some captives held in Gaza, while rejecting any agreement that would end Israel’s military operations there.

In an interview with Channel 14 on Sunday, Netanyahu reaffirmed his primary objectives: “The goal is to return the kidnapped and uproot the Hamas regime in Gaza.”

Despite ongoing protests in Israel calling for early elections and a deal to free the captives, Netanyahu remains firm on continuing the war. Last month, US President Joe Biden proposed a six-week ceasefire involving the exchange of Israeli captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel, aiming for a permanent ceasefire. While US officials assert Israel initiated the proposal, Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have committed to ongoing military action until Hamas is eradicated.

Netanyahu also mentioned that Israel’s intense military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is nearing completion. “The intense phase of the fighting against Hamas is about to end,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that the war is about to end, but the war in its intense phase is about to end in Rafah.”

Hamas responded to Netanyahu’s remarks, accusing Israel of prolonging the conflict to continue their “war of extermination” against Gaza. Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq criticized Netanyahu for rejecting the deal proposed by Biden and the latest UN Security Council resolution.

Netanyahu rejected the idea of the Palestinian Authority managing Gaza and proposed creating a civilian administration with local Palestinians and regional support to oversee humanitarian and civilian affairs.

In a strategic move, Netanyahu announced plans to deploy troops to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon for defensive purposes and to facilitate the return of evacuated residents. Northern Israel and southern Lebanon have experienced frequent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters since the conflict in Gaza began.