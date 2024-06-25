Naira Exchanges to N1,490/$1 at the NAFEM Window

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Pressure on the Nigerian naira deepened across forex market on Monday as Naira weakened against Dollar in the official market.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, where daily FX spot rate is quoted, showed that the naira depreciated by 0.31% to N1,490.20 US dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market.

At the parallel market, also known as black market, the exchange rate weakened slightly to N1,475 per US dollar as invisible demand continue to climbed. Last week, the local currency depreciated by ₦2.81 or 0.19% week on week to close at N1,485.53 compared to ₦1,482.72 recorded at the close of last week.(www.naija247news.com).