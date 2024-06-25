Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Lagos Govt to Divert Traffic in Ikoyi for Four Weeks

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government will divert traffic from Alfred Rewane and Osborne roads in Ikoyi for four weeks.

The government will divert the traffic through Osborne Foreshore Estate axis, from June 26 to July 27.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Osiyemi said that the diversion would enable the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out the first phase of rehabilitation of the asphaltic sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp.

“Motorists from Alexander/Glover are advised to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue inwards Ikoyi to connect Obalende/Ring Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to proceed with their journeys.

“Those from Victoria Island are advised to go through Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to reach their desired destinations.

“Alternately, motorists from Victoria Island can utilize Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to link Mekunwen Bridge and proceed to CMS/Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge to access Funsho Williams Avenue to reach their desired destinations.

Osiyemi gave the assurance that traffic managers would be on ground to minimise inconveniences and ensure steady flow of traffic.

He urge motorists to be patient and comply with the instructions. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fidelity Bank PLC Launches ₦127 Billion Combined Public Offer and Rights Issue
Next article
Suspected Cable vandal electrocuted inside FAAN powerhouse at Lagos airport
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Suspected Cable vandal electrocuted inside FAAN powerhouse at Lagos airport

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be identified man suspected to...

Fidelity Bank PLC Launches ₦127 Billion Combined Public Offer and Rights Issue

David Okafor David Okafor -
We are pleased to announce that Fidelity Bank PLC...

Customs intercepts 26,792 litres of petrol in Badagry

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu showing a mark tank truck intercepted...

FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series 1 Opens, to Raise N10bn

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. FCMB Asset Management Ltd. (FCMBAM) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Suspected Cable vandal electrocuted inside FAAN powerhouse at Lagos airport

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be identified man suspected to...

Fidelity Bank PLC Launches ₦127 Billion Combined Public Offer and Rights Issue

Banks & Finance 0
We are pleased to announce that Fidelity Bank PLC...

Customs intercepts 26,792 litres of petrol in Badagry

Security News 0
Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu showing a mark tank truck intercepted...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Suspected Cable vandal electrocuted inside FAAN powerhouse at Lagos airport

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?