Four Men Arrested for Aggravated Trespass at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Home

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) – Four men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home in northern England on Tuesday, according to a statement from local police.

“We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home this afternoon. Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds,” the statement said.

The campaign group Youth Demand posted videos on X showing a man entering a lake on the property and defecating, which he described as a protest against Sunak’s government. The group is advocating for a halt to new oil and gas licences and a two-way arms embargo on Israel.