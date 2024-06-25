Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Fidelity Bank PLC Launches ₦127 Billion Combined Public Offer and Rights Issue

By: David Okafor

Date:

We are pleased to announce that Fidelity Bank PLC (“Fidelity Bank” or the “Bank” or the “Issuer”) has opened a ₦127 billion Combined Public Offer and Rights Issue. This offer is scheduled to close on Monday, 29th July 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Fidelity Bank Plc, a full-fledged commercial bank in Nigeria, serves over 8.5 million customers across 251 business offices and various digital banking channels in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. With a focus on select niche corporate banking sectors and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Fidelity Bank has rapidly implemented a digital-based retail banking strategy. This strategy has resulted in exponential growth in savings deposits over the last 12 years, with over 57% of customers enrolled in the Bank’s flagship mobile/internet banking products.

Quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as a publicly traded company in 2005, Fidelity Bank Plc began operations in 1988 as a Merchant Bank. It converted to Commercial Banking in 1999 and became a Universal Bank in February 2001.

The Bank has maintained a consistent dividend payout over the past 15 years, even during challenging periods for the Nigerian banking industry.

In the last 5 years, dividends have fluctuated around N0.30 per share, with an average dividend yield of 8.20%.

Below is a summary of the indicative terms of the offer:

Public Offer and Rights Issue
• Issuer: Fidelity Bank PLC
• Issuing House: Cowry Asset Management Limited
• Number of Shares on Offer: 13,200,000,000
• Public Offer: 10,000,000,000 share units
• Rights Issue: 3,200,000,000 share units
• Subscription Price:
• Public Offer: N9.75 per share
• Rights Issue: N9.25 per share
• Minimum Subscription for Public Offer: 1,000 share units (additional units in multiples of 1,000) or N9,750
• Rights Ratio: 1 Ordinary Share for every 10 Ordinary Shares held
• Qualification Date: Friday, 05 January 2024
• Gross Profit: N127,100,000,000.00
• Offer Open Date: Thursday, 20 June 2024
• Offer Close Date: Monday, 29 July 2024
• Use of Proceeds: IT infrastructure, business and regional expansion, and product distribution channels
• Status: The ordinary shares being offered will rank pari passu in all respects with the other issued ordinary shares of the Bank
• Governing Law: The Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Please click the links below for the application form and other offer documents, as they provide valuable information on the investment opportunity in the Bank.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Customs intercepts 26,792 litres of petrol in Badagry
Next article
Lagos Govt to Divert Traffic in Ikoyi for Four Weeks
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Suspected Cable vandal electrocuted inside FAAN powerhouse at Lagos airport

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be identified man suspected to...

Lagos Govt to Divert Traffic in Ikoyi for Four Weeks

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government will divert...

Customs intercepts 26,792 litres of petrol in Badagry

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu showing a mark tank truck intercepted...

FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series 1 Opens, to Raise N10bn

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. FCMB Asset Management Ltd. (FCMBAM) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Suspected Cable vandal electrocuted inside FAAN powerhouse at Lagos airport

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be identified man suspected to...

Lagos Govt to Divert Traffic in Ikoyi for Four Weeks

Nigeria 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government will divert...

Customs intercepts 26,792 litres of petrol in Badagry

Security News 0
Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu showing a mark tank truck intercepted...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Suspected Cable vandal electrocuted inside FAAN powerhouse at Lagos airport

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?