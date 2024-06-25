Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido On His Wedding To Chioma

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Renowned businessman Dele Momodu has penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to singer Davido and Chioma as they set to tie the knot.

Via his Instagram page, the father to Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia, extended the heartiest congratulations to the singer and his wife-to-be on behalf of the Momodu family of Ihievbe, Edo State.

He prayed for God’s blessings on their union, wishing them good health, prosperity, and endless happiness.

His words: “On behalf of the MOMODU family of IHIEVBE, EDO STATE, I wish to send our heartiest congratulations to @davido and his lovely wife @thechefchi on this special day of their wedding . May GOD almighty bless the union and provide you with good health, more prosperity and unlimited happiness.” (www.naija247news.com).