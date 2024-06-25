Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Deadly Coordinated Shootings in Dagestan Highlight Rising Islamist Threat Amid Russia’s Ukraine Focus

By: By Naija247news

Date:

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) – While Russia’s attention remains fixed on its conflict in Ukraine, deadly shootings in Dagestan have underscored the growing menace of Islamist extremism, potentially diverting resources from Moscow’s primary military efforts.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At least 20 people were killed in a series of coordinated attacks on Sunday evening in southern Russia, where militants targeted police and religious sites, including a synagogue.

The violence has prompted scrutiny of Russia’s intelligence and security preparedness, which some critics argue were caught off guard amid heightened focus on Ukraine.

“Radical Islamism is resurfacing in Russia,” noted Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, who recently returned from the North Caucasus region. “It’s a serious problem that demands decisive action from authorities.”

The attackers, reportedly linked to local officials and a pro-Kremlin party, have raised concerns about infiltration within the region’s elite circles. The incidents in Derbent and Makhachkala have not only claimed lives but also challenged President Vladimir Putin’s assurances of domestic stability.

Makhachkala, the regional capital, has tightened security measures with increased patrols and checkpoints following the attacks. The events may also prompt Moscow to reconsider governance in Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim region grappling with economic challenges and sporadic violence.

“Russia’s military presence in Dagestan, strategically vital due to its naval base for the Caspian Flotilla, underscores its importance,” explained Riccardo Valle, Director of Research at The Khorasan Diary. He highlighted how jihadist groups perceive Russia’s Ukraine engagement as an opportunity to exploit security gaps and orchestrate attacks.

Despite these setbacks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed fears of a resurgence akin to the turbulent 1990s and early 2000s, emphasizing societal cohesion against terrorism. However, analysts caution that the Ukraine conflict has strained international counter-terrorism efforts, potentially emboldening extremist activities across Russia.

As investigations into the Dagestan shootings unfold, President Putin remains engaged, issuing directives while acknowledging the broader security challenges facing Russia amidst its military operations abroad.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Western Arms Arrive at Ukraine Front Lines, Easing Pressure
Next article
Nigeria Introduces Measures to Enhance Naira Liquidity and Diaspora Remittances
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297 Billion

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Higher-yield-seeking investors continued to stay on the sidelines during...

Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido On His Wedding To Chioma

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renowned businessman Dele Momodu has penned...

Chivido: Davido declares today the best day of his life

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer Davido is filled with...

Nigerian farmers abandon farms after attacks, sending food prices higher

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Violent Attacks on Nigerian Farmers Escalate, Threatening Food Security ABUJA/MAIDUGURI,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297 Billion

FGN Bonds 0
Higher-yield-seeking investors continued to stay on the sidelines during...

Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido On His Wedding To Chioma

Lifestyle News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renowned businessman Dele Momodu has penned...

Chivido: Davido declares today the best day of his life

Lifestyle News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer Davido is filled with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297...

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?