Customs intercepts 26,792 litres of petrol in Badagry

Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu showing a mark tank truck intercepted by the Operation Whirlwind in Badagry on Monday.

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A Team of Operation Whirlwind Task Force, has intercepted over 26,792 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petroleum, in Badagry.

Comptroller Huseein Ejibunu, the Head, Operation Whirlwind, disclosed this at a news briefing on Monday in Seme, Lagos.

“Our team, acting on credible intelligence reports, intercepted 43 kegs of petrol 30 litres each equivalent of 1,290 litres.

“One Mark tanker truck with chassis no: IMIAD3840TWO03697 containing 15, 200 litres of petrol was also intercepted at Jubau filling station along Seme Badagry road.

“On June 14, one Suzuki salon car with registration number SMK 83 Bk, used as means of conveyance was seized.

“One Pathfinder Jeep with Reg no: ABJ 591 DC and one Toyota Avensis with Reg no: 1973 with both specially built Bunkers were loaded with petrol at Muse filling station were also intercepted.

“Though, we are yet to ascertain the litres in each of the vehicles.

“Another 124 kegs of petrol 30 litres each equivalent to 3,720 litres and 65 kegs of petrol of 40 litres each equivalent to 2,600 litres,” he said.

He said that another 189 kegs of petrol was intercepted at Timi Boy Global Venture on June 19.

“The total petrol intercepted is over 26, 792 litres of petrol,” he said.

He said that since formation, Operation Whirlwind team had made tremendous impact in all the zones based on statistically verified records and value of PMS intercepted.

“For clarity and record purposes, the team had intercepted 26, 950 litres of PMS worth NI9 million in our maiden edition news conference held at Customs Command Abeokuta barely two weeks after inauguration.

“In a similar development, the teams’ efforts geared toward curtailing the menace of illegal smuggling of PMS product in zone ‘A’ axis, all resulted in the interception of 21, 810 Litres of PMS product.

‘The devastating effects of smuggling are numerous as it causes distortion in supply chain of petroleum products to designated states and filling stations revealed based on credible intelligence.

“In most instances, petroleum products were diverted to neighboring countries.

“However, this unwholesome practice contributes tremendously to insecurity as diverted petroleum products were to be used by bandits and other notorious groups undermining the integrity of our nation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Operation Whirlwind was conceived by Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, in collaboration with the National Security Adviser in May 2024, to put an end to incessant smuggling of petrol. NAN