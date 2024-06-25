Chivido: Davido declares today the best day of his life

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular singer Davido is filled with joy and happiness as he declares today the best day of his life, saying he’s ready to walk down the aisle with his fiancée Chioma.

It would be recalled that the singer and his wife Chioma are set to wed today, 25th June at Eko Hotel and Suites.

A video that was shared online captures Davido receiving a haircut before the event gets rolling.

Davido stated that today’s the best day of his entire life.

He added that he’s getting ready to receive his partner, Chioma as his lovely beloved wife.

OBO said:

“I feel good. It’s a great day. It’s the best day of my life. We’re here to receive our wife.”(www.naija247news.com).