Cattle breeders association advocates modern rearing techniques

June 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has urged pastoralists to adopt modern rearing techniques to boost livestock production.

The President of the association, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, said this during the inauguration of the elected executives of the association, on Monday in Bauchi.

He tasked cattle breeders to embrace good livestock management practices such as improved breeding, healthcare and feeding methods.

Othman-Ngelzarma said the association was geared towards effective modernisation to encourage productivity, improve animal health and check conflict triggered by traditional grazing practices

The chairman enjoined the herdsmen to sensitise their wards to the importance of practicing sustainable agriculture, and stressed the need for sound programmess to equip them with livestock management and entrepreneurial skills.

This, he said, would create opportunities for self-sufficiency and reduce attraction of alternative livelihoods that might lead to conflicts and insecurity.

Othman-Ngelzarma said the association was working towards improving veterinary services and education standard, disease prevention and enhance access to quality clean water and feeds.

He tasked the inaugurated officials to foster unity and work towar6d ensuring proper upbringing of the younger ones.

Also speaking, Mohammed Kabir, the inaugurated chairman of the association, promised to provide quality leadership to promote unity among its members.(www.naija247news.com).