Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Cattle breeders association advocates modern rearing techniques

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has urged pastoralists to adopt modern rearing techniques to boost livestock production.

The President of the association, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, said this during the inauguration of the elected executives of the association, on Monday in Bauchi.

He tasked cattle breeders to embrace good livestock management practices such as improved breeding, healthcare and feeding methods.

Othman-Ngelzarma said the association was geared towards effective modernisation to encourage productivity, improve animal health and check conflict triggered by traditional grazing practices

The chairman enjoined the herdsmen to sensitise their wards to the importance of practicing sustainable agriculture, and stressed the need for sound programmess to equip them with livestock management and entrepreneurial skills.

This, he said, would create opportunities for self-sufficiency and reduce attraction of alternative livelihoods that might lead to conflicts and insecurity.

Othman-Ngelzarma said the association was working towards improving veterinary services and education standard, disease prevention and enhance access to quality clean water and feeds.

He tasked the inaugurated officials to foster unity and work towar6d ensuring proper upbringing of the younger ones.

Also speaking, Mohammed Kabir, the inaugurated chairman of the association, promised to provide quality leadership to promote unity among its members.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
At N1,400/$, Nigeria Has Seen Worst of Naira Volatility, Cardoso Says
Next article
Nigerian farmers abandon farms after attacks, sending food prices higher
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297 Billion

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Higher-yield-seeking investors continued to stay on the sidelines during...

Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido On His Wedding To Chioma

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renowned businessman Dele Momodu has penned...

Chivido: Davido declares today the best day of his life

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer Davido is filled with...

Nigerian farmers abandon farms after attacks, sending food prices higher

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Violent Attacks on Nigerian Farmers Escalate, Threatening Food Security ABUJA/MAIDUGURI,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297 Billion

FGN Bonds 0
Higher-yield-seeking investors continued to stay on the sidelines during...

Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido On His Wedding To Chioma

Lifestyle News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renowned businessman Dele Momodu has penned...

Chivido: Davido declares today the best day of his life

Lifestyle News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer Davido is filled with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297...

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?