Cardoso: Nigeria Will Take All Necessary Steps to Control Inflation

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has affirmed the country’s commitment to combating inflation, stating that the nation will do “whatever it needs” to stabilize prices and ensure economic stability.

Speaking at a recent economic summit, Cardoso highlighted the various measures the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is prepared to implement to curb rising inflation. “We are committed to taking all necessary steps to control inflation and protect the purchasing power of Nigerians,” he said.

Cardoso emphasized that the CBN would use a combination of monetary policy adjustments and strategic interventions in key sectors to manage inflationary pressures. He also noted the importance of collaborating with other government agencies to address underlying structural issues contributing to inflation.

The Governor reiterated that the CBN is closely monitoring economic indicators and is ready to deploy tools such as interest rate adjustments, liquidity management, and foreign exchange interventions to achieve price stability.

Cardoso’s remarks underscore the CBN’s proactive stance in tackling inflation and its dedication to fostering a stable economic environment for growth and development.