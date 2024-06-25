Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Cardoso: Nigeria Will Take All Necessary Steps to Control Inflation

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has affirmed the country’s commitment to combating inflation, stating that the nation will do “whatever it needs” to stabilize prices and ensure economic stability.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking at a recent economic summit, Cardoso highlighted the various measures the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is prepared to implement to curb rising inflation. “We are committed to taking all necessary steps to control inflation and protect the purchasing power of Nigerians,” he said.

Cardoso emphasized that the CBN would use a combination of monetary policy adjustments and strategic interventions in key sectors to manage inflationary pressures. He also noted the importance of collaborating with other government agencies to address underlying structural issues contributing to inflation.

The Governor reiterated that the CBN is closely monitoring economic indicators and is ready to deploy tools such as interest rate adjustments, liquidity management, and foreign exchange interventions to achieve price stability.

Cardoso’s remarks underscore the CBN’s proactive stance in tackling inflation and its dedication to fostering a stable economic environment for growth and development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Biometric Verification Number: 5 Ways CBN Can Boost Transparency in Nigeria’s Financial System
Next article
Troops arrest suspected bandits, gunrunners in Plateau, Kaduna
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297 Billion

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Higher-yield-seeking investors continued to stay on the sidelines during...

Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido On His Wedding To Chioma

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renowned businessman Dele Momodu has penned...

Chivido: Davido declares today the best day of his life

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer Davido is filled with...

Nigerian farmers abandon farms after attacks, sending food prices higher

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Violent Attacks on Nigerian Farmers Escalate, Threatening Food Security ABUJA/MAIDUGURI,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297 Billion

FGN Bonds 0
Higher-yield-seeking investors continued to stay on the sidelines during...

Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido On His Wedding To Chioma

Lifestyle News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renowned businessman Dele Momodu has penned...

Chivido: Davido declares today the best day of his life

Lifestyle News 0
June 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer Davido is filled with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Investor Demand Weakens at June FGN Bond Auction, Raising Only N297...

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?