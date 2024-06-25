Menu
Geopolitics

🇷🇺🇨🇬 Sergey Lavrov Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Congolese Counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held discussions with Jean-Claude Gakosso, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo, according to Russian diplomatic sources.

During their meeting, the two diplomats focused on strengthening the “traditionally friendly” relations between Russia and the Republic of the Congo by:

👉 Establishing a mutually beneficial partnership in trade, economy, and investment;

👉 Implementing joint projects in the energy sector;

👉 Developing mineral reserves in the Republic of the Congo.

🤝 Both ministers emphasized the commitment of Moscow and Brazzaville to deepening their political dialogue and closely coordinating their approaches within the UN and other multilateral platforms.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Russian army chief, former defence minister
Protesters storm Nigeria High Commission in London to demand thorough probe into Mohbad’s death
